Should You Invest in argenx SE (ARGX)?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Small Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTSX returned 3.23%, Advisor Class fund APDSX posted a return of 3.27%, and Institutional Class fund APHSX returned 3.27%, compared to a return of 0.24% for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

In the third-quarter letter, Artisan Partners discussed stocks like argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX). Headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is a biotechnology company. On November 11, 2022, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) stock closed at $363.07 per share. One-month return of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was 0.56% and its shares gained 20.54% of their value over the last 52 weeks. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has a market capitalization of $20.409 billion.

Artisan Partners made the following comment about argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Among our bottom contributors were Argenx, Halozyme and Azenta. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has given back some of its YTD gains despite sales for VYVGART—used to treat a chronic neuromuscular condition (myasthenia gravis)—pacing well ahead of expectations for the second straight quarter (2X higher than Street estimates). VYVGART’s outperformance has been demand-driven, with ~1,400 patients now on the drug (versus 380 in Q1). We believe the second indication for VYVGART will receive FDA approval in early 2023, and there is potential for the drug to treat numerous other rare autoimmune disorders longer term."

