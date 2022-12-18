Should You Invest in BioLife Solutions (BLFS)?

Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health Care sector resulted in the fund’s underperformance in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Conestoga Capital Advisors highlighted stocks like BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) is a bioproduction tools and services provider. On December 15, 2022, BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) stock closed at $18.77 per share. One-month return of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was -11.46%, and its shares lost 48.63% of their value over the last 52 weeks. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has a market capitalization of $802.718 million.

Conestoga Capital Advisors made the following comment about BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS): BLFS engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. BLFS beat expectations for 2Q22 revenue and earnings-per-share. The company’s core cell media preservation business experienced 46% organic growth and the Stirling acquisition, which had been underperforming, showed a clear turnaround. Management cited the benefit of clinical trials moving into Phase II and III, along with label expansions among its 10 approved customers in the cell and gene therapy market as the primary tailwinds supporting the strong results."

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) is not on our 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds list. As per our database, 10 hedge fund portfolios held BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) at the end of the third quarter, which was 10 in the previous quarter.

