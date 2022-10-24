Should You Invest in The Buckle (BKE)?

Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -7.34% net of fees compared to a -0.68% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund underperformed the S&P 500 Index which returned -4.88% in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Miller Value Partners discussed stocks like The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is an apparel, footwear, and accessories retailer. On October 20, 2022, The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) stock closed at $34.81 per share. One-month return of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) was 7.97% and its shares lost 17.90% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has a market capitalization of $1.744 billion.

Miller Value Partners made the following comment about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) had a strong quarter, climbing 14.1%2. Buckle reported 2Q23 net sales of $302.0 million, +2.3% Y/Y, slightly below consensus of $304.3 million, and EPS of $1.01, -2.9% Y/Y, ahead of analyst expectations for EPS of $0.89. The company achieved gross margin of 48.1%, in-line with 2Q21 gross margin, as management noted on the earnings call that “markdown inventory continues to be clean.” Comparable store net sales and online sales saw Y/Y growth of 1.6% and 6.5%, respectively. Free cash flow for the quarter was $40.2MM, bringing TTM FCF to $220MM, or a FCF yield of 12.9%."

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 23 hedge fund portfolios held The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) at the end of the second quarter, which was 29 in the previous quarter.

