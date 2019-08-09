How to Invest in Casino Stocks

It wouldn't be wise to sit down at a table in Las Vegas without understanding the rules of the game you're about to play. Similarly, it's important to understand the rules that govern the gambling industry before you choose to buy gambling or casino stocks. We've laid out a few steps for you to bear in mind as you consider investing in the casino market.

1. Understand what part of the casino you're betting on.

2. Know the end customer that will drive demand.

3. Determine if regional dynamics drive demand.

4. Regulators may have more control over your investment than you think.

5. Understand how innovation and suppliers impact your stock.

6. Make sure the casino stock fits your risk profile.

7. Be willing to acknowledge how it could all go wrong.

The suppliers

Let's start with the games themselves. Casino operators don't develop the slot machines or table games that are in their casinos; they leave that to companies like Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) and International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT). After years of consolidation, these are the two biggest gambling suppliers in the industry, building everything from slot machines to shufflers and back-end gaming systems. Suppliers operate in a regulated environment, just like casino operators themselves, so the business is difficult to disrupt from the outside.

One area of supply that these companies are trying to push into is online gambling. Online gambling has been a topic of conversation in the casino industry for more than a decade, and after a number of challenges, most of the legacy big names in the space like PokerStars and Full Tilt are now owned by The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG).

In highly regulated markets like the U.S., most of the time, customers won't just be able to gamble directly with Full Tilt or other online-only companies. There will be a casino company that owns the gambling license, and someone else will offer the back-end technology as a service to take bets. Scientific Games, IGT, and The Stars Group have all built partnerships with casinos to this effect. Whether it's online or in a casino, there's likely a supplier building the game you're playing and not the casino itself.

The casinos

Though there are many types of companies within the gambling industry, public attention sways toward casino-owning organizations. MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) are three of the biggest casino companies in the world, lending them great visibility on the stock market as a whole. But there are also regional players like Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) that have exposure to regional markets like Iowa, Mississippi, and Indiana. They might not be flashy, but they're consistent revenue generators around the country.

In Las Vegas, MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment are the biggest names in town. The two companies own a majority of the casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, and their results rise and fall with the region. Both companies also own a large number of regional resorts across the U.S., so they're not a pure play on Las Vegas, for better or worse.

While Las Vegas gets a lot of attention in the U.S., Macau and Singapore are far more attractive for casino operators financially. Las Vegas Sands has the biggest market share in Macau's $37.6 billion gambling market, and it has one of only two casinos in Singapore. Melco Resorts and Wynn Resorts are the two other companies with most of their revenue coming from Macau, and if you're looking at gambling markets, that's really the place to be.