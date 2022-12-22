Should You Invest in Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) for the Long-Term?

Jackson Square Partners, an investment management firm, released its “SMID-Cap Growth” Q3 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -7.21% (net), compared to a -0.12% for its benchmark, the Russell 2500 Growth Index. The most significant performance contributor during the quarter was information technology sector, while the healthcare sector detracted from performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Jackson Square Partners highlighted stocks like Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is a non-clinical research organization. On December 21, 2022, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) stock closed at $220.31 per share. One-month return of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) was -8.62%, and its shares lost 40.33% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has a market capitalization of $11.209 billion.

"Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL): market leader in outsourced preclinical research and discovery services; benefiting from accelerating demand as improved R&D tools and processes positively impact biopharma customer budgets, and a concurrent industry structure rationalization favors large, full-service providers."

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) at the end of the third quarter, which was 45 in the previous quarter.

