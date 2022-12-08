Should You Invest in Clipper Realty (CLPR)?

Rhizome Partners, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund generated a 4.8% net loss compared to a 4.9% loss for the S&P 500 Index and a 10.8% loss for the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). The hedging efforts of the fund generated a gain of 2.9% during the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Rhizome Partners highlighted stocks like Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) is a real estate company. On December 6, 2022, Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) stock closed at $7.28 per share. One-month return of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) was 13.22% and its shares lost 23.53% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) has a market capitalization of $308.531 million.

Rhizome Partners made the following comment about Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) experienced sizable rent and occupancy increases in all their properties. From Covid lows, average rent has increased 40%, 13%, and 12% for Clover House, 10 West 65th St., and Tribeca House, respectively. Rent increases at Tribeca House have had the largest impact because it has the greatest number of market-rate units. The properties are 98% leased and the rent-collection rate was 97.3% in the second quarter. Vacancy in New York City continues to remain tight.”

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 3 hedge fund portfolios held Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) at the end of the third quarter, which was 2 in the previous quarter.

