Should You Invest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) for a Long-Term?

Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Smid Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Smid Cap composite declined 4.15% compared to a 0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. Stock selection in Utilities and Basic Materials contributed significantly to the fund’s relative performance in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Conestoga Capital Advisors highlighted stocks like Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) is a healthcare information provider. On December 15, 2022, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) stock closed at $11.94 per share. One-month return of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) was 10.56%, and its shares lost 56.46% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) has a market capitalization of $1.255 billion.

Conestoga Capital Advisors made the following comment about Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH): DH is a leading provider of healthcare commercial intelligence software. During the quarter, DH reported strong earnings, with revenue growing nearly 30% organically and EBITDA margins of 30% coming in better than expected. However, macroeconomic factors have lengthened sales cycles, particularly when signing new business. Demand for the company’s offerings remain strong, but the near-term continues to be impacted by the increased scrutiny on each deal.

