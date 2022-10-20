Should You Invest in Delta Air Lines (DAL) Now?

Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Opportunity Equity Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Opportunity Equity Strategy returned -4.62% net of fees compared to -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Miller Value Partners discussed stocks like Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is an air transportation company operating through airlines and refinery segments. On October 18, 2022, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stock closed at $32.17 per share. One-month return of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was 3.24% and its shares lost 20.17% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has a market capitalization of $20.627 billion.

Here is what Miller Value Partners specifically said about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) ($29.42) is a high-quality airline (yes, there really is such a thing!). It didn’t issue any equity in the pandemic. It focuses on delivering a superb customer experience and has brand loyalty (including a stable revenue stream from partner American Express, growing at 20%/ year). Maybe the best evidence: it’s managed to outperform the S&P 500 over the past decade despite a horrible pandemic ending point (+13.2% vs. 11.7%1 ). It trades for 4x 2024 earnings! If it eventually trades at Southwest’s historical valuation, it implies this stock should double as well."

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 49 hedge fund portfolios held Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) at the end of the second quarter which was 55 in the previous quarter.

