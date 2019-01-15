How to Invest in E-Commerce

E-commerce is short for electronic commerce, the act of buying and selling products and services over the internet. It includes all the individual actions we might take for granted at a store:

Selecting the product

Paying for the product (or receiving payment)

Getting the product into the buyer's hands

Customer service

And more

E-commerce has upended the way consumers spend their money. This new world of shopping has disrupted the entire retail sector, turning heroes to zeroes (really) and elevating some providers, founded entirely on the industry's promise, to the ranks of the largest companies in the world.

Why is e-commerce important?

E-commerce is making up a larger and larger portion of the U.S. retail picture. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that domestic e-commerce sales totaled $130.9 billion in the third quarter of 2018, a 14.5% increase from the same period the year before. Overall U.S. retail sales rose just 5.3% over the same period. E-commerce's steady growth over the past few years means it now makes up roughly 10% of total U.S. retail revenue.

Man shops using a tablet while holding credit card in other hand. More

In just two decades, e-commerce has completely changed the way consumers shop. Image source: Getty Images.

Yet even these statistics don't tell the whole story, because the overall retail figure includes businesses that don't naturally lend themselves to e-commerce, like gas stations, car dealerships, and suppliers of building materials. Adjust for this and e-commerce would represent a much higher percentage of overall retail.

In developing markets, which often lack robust landline service, mobile commerce becomes even more significant. In Latin America, for instance, mobile transactions grew 37% from 2016 to 2017, according to online marketing company Criteo. In the Middle East and Africa, according to the same survey, two-thirds of all e-commerce transactions were generated through an app or a mobile web browser. Retailers that do not accommodate mobile shoppers may soon be surpassed by those that do.

Why is e-commerce so popular?

E-commerce makes it easier and more convenient than ever to purchase goods and services. When you buy something online instead of going to the store, you save time and sometimes money.

Let's focus on two aspects of that: ever-improving delivery options, and the rise of mobile computing.

In February 2005, Amazon.com launched Amazon Prime, a subscription service that unlocked "free" two-day delivery for most products, essentially changing the e-commerce landscape forever. By 2009, some items were eligible for same-day delivery to Prime members in select cities. While the move killed Amazon's profitability in the short term, CEO Jeff Bezos remained focused on the long-term benefits. In hindsight, it's easy to see that he was right. In the early days, when Amazon charged a $79 annual fee, the company lost money on every Prime member, but as Amazon increased the fee to $119 and built out its delivery capabilities, Amazon's competitors were the ones feeling the pain. Whether or not Amazon's competitors ever catch up, one thing cannot be denied: Fast delivery at a low cost is now a necessity in e-commerce.

M-commerce, the act of buying products from a mobile device, is in many ways the natural progression of e-commerce, as smartphones have become nearly ubiquitous and are being used for more tasks than ever. In 2016, mobile accounted for 69% of total digital media time, according to analytics firm Comscore. This has come to naturally include shopping, just one more way consumer behavior has changed in recent years. In 2017, m-commerce made up 34.5%, or just a little over one-third, of e-commerce sales. By 2021, that number is projected to grow to 53.9%.