How to Invest Like Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin

If you’ve ever wanted to model your crypto portfolio after that of Ethereum wunderkind Vitalik Buterin, your chance has finally arrived.

Buterin responded to an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit by disclosing his current crypto holdings and other financial interests.

Based on Buterin’s statement, we can estimate that he owns less than $5 million in cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum and ETH-based tokens. We arrivate at this round figure by looking at his publicly available wallet and his statements. In Ethereum tokens, he also owns less than 10%, the majorilety of which are denominated in Kyber Network (KNC), Maker (MKR), OmiseGO (OMG), and Augur (REP).

Bitcoin Plays Minor Role in Vitalik Buterin’s Portfolio

Unsurprisingly, Ethereum is the largest holding in Vitalik Buterin’s portfolio, but it’s not the only cryptocurrency he owns. | Source: Shutterstock

