Should You Invest in Fidelity National Financial (FNF)?

Third Avenue Management, an investment management company based in New York City, released its “Real Estate Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund generated a -11.44% return net of fees in the third quarter compared to a -11.39% (before expenses) return for the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Third Avenue Management discussed stocks like Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is an insurance provider. On October 19, 2022, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) stock closed at $36.90 per share. One-month return of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was -1.34% and its shares lost 25.62% over the last 52 weeks. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has a market capitalization of $10.196 billion.

Here is what Third Avenue Management specifically said about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (2.4% of Fund Assets), which is planning to distribute a 15% stake in its wholly-owned life-insurance subsidiary (F&G Annuities & Life) having now established the segment at significant scale with approximately $40 billion of assets under management. This transaction will leave the FNF Group with a listed proxy for the value of its retained 85% stake in F&G, as well as a “net cash” balance sheet and market leading position in US title insurance (and other transaction-related activity) through its wholly-owned Fidelity National Financial subsidiary." Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 36 hedge fund portfolios held Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) at the end of the second quarter which was 38 in the previous quarter.

