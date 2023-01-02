Should You Invest In Jack in the Box (JACK)?

Chartwell Investment Partners, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund outperformed in the quarter relative to its benchmark Russell 2000 Value Index. Among the sectors, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Energy were the strongest, and the interest-sensitive REITs and Utilities sectors were the weakest performers in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted stocks like Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) is a restaurant operator. On December 30, 2022, Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) stock closed at $68.23 per share. One-month return of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was -2.39%, and its shares lost 22.01% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has a market capitalization of $1.418 billion.

Carillon Tower Advisers made the following comment about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) is a franchisor of quick service restaurants that serve hamburgers, sandwiches, tacos, fries, shakes, and other items. It rebounded as investors anticipated the positive impact of falling gas prices on customer traffic."

Most Profitable Franchises to Buy in 2015

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 16 hedge fund portfolios held Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) at the end of the third quarter, which was 15 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in another article and shared the best best fast food stocks to invest in. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.