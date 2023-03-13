Should You Invest in KT Corporation (KT)?

Bonhoeffer Capital Management, an asset management company, released its fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 13.3% net of fees, the MSCI World ex-US Index returned 14.9%, and DFA International Small Cap Value Fund returned 19.4% for the same period. For the full year 2022, the fund returned -20.5%, compared to -16.0% and -9.8% return respectively for the indexes. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Bonhoeffer Capital Management highlighted stocks like KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea, KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) is a telecommunications and platform services provider. On March 10, 2023, KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) stock closed at $11.41 per share. One-month return of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) was -14.34%, and its shares lost 10.72% of their value over the last 52 weeks. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has a market capitalization of $5.843 billion.

Bonhoeffer Capital Management made the following comment about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) is a compound mispricing which has become more interesting as its price has declined and cash flow has increased. The company is Korea’s largest telecom firm that is going through a transformation from primarily a legacy telecom firm to a 5G wireless and broadband firm. Earnings are projected to increase by 10% per year over the next four years. Over the past year, KT repurchased shares and retired treasury shares, in addition to distributing a 6.5% dividend. Below is an intrinsic value for KT based on comparable firm multiples and including a 30% discount for the non-telecom assets KT holds…” (Click here to read the full text)

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 10 hedge fund portfolios held KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 1o in the previous quarter.

