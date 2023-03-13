Should You Invest in KT Corporation (KT)?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Bonhoeffer Capital Management, an asset management company, released its fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 13.3% net of fees, the MSCI World ex-US Index returned 14.9%, and DFA International Small Cap Value Fund returned 19.4% for the same period. For the full year 2022, the fund returned -20.5%, compared to -16.0% and -9.8% return respectively for the indexes. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Bonhoeffer Capital Management highlighted stocks like KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea, KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) is a telecommunications and platform services provider. On March 10, 2023, KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) stock closed at $11.41 per share. One-month return of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) was -14.34%, and its shares lost 10.72% of their value over the last 52 weeks. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has a market capitalization of $5.843 billion.

Bonhoeffer Capital Management made the following comment about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) is a compound mispricing which has become more interesting as its price has declined and cash flow has increased. The company is Korea’s largest telecom firm that is going through a transformation from primarily a legacy telecom firm to a 5G wireless and broadband firm. Earnings are projected to increase by 10% per year over the next four years. Over the past year, KT repurchased shares and retired treasury shares, in addition to distributing a 6.5% dividend. Below is an intrinsic value for KT based on comparable firm multiples and including a 30% discount for the non-telecom assets KT holds…” (Click here to read the full text)

Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now
Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now

Kappri/Shutterstock.com

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 10 hedge fund portfolios held KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 1o in the previous quarter.

We discussed KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) in another article and shared the list of stocks under $30 to invest in according to Caxton Associates. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

