Should You Invest in Lowe’s Companies (LOW)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Baron Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) declined 20.62% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming its primary benchmark, the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index (the “MSCI Real Estate Index”), which declined 17.12%. The Fund underperformed the MSCI US REIT Index (the “REIT Index”), which declined 17.16%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Fund mentioned Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1946, Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW) is a Mooresville, North Carolina-based retail company with a $119.4 billion market capitalization. Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW) delivered a -25.57% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -6.43%. The stock closed at $192.39 per share on September 14, 2022.

Here is what Baron Real Estate Fund has to say about Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is the second largest home improvement center in the U.S. Its shares declined 33% in the first six months of 2022 and are currently valued at only 13.5 times estimated earnings per share versus a long-term average P/E multiple of approximately 18 times estimated earnings per share."

Our calculations show that Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW) was in 53 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 65 funds in the previous quarter. Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW) delivered a 7.47% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

