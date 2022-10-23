Should You Invest in MaxCyte (MXCT)?

Investment management company RGA Investment Advisors recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the market continued the declining trend from the first half of 2022, and September was the worst month for the fund. But the firm believes this is a good time to invest for the long term. The fund invested in biotech and life science tools and instruments verticals for better future returns. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

In the third quarter 2022 investor letter, RGA Investment Advisors highlighted stocks like MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT). Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) is a life sciences company. On October 19, 2022, MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) stock closed at $5.58 per share. One-month return of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) was -8.97% and its shares lost 47.26% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) has a market capitalization of $567.62 million.

RGA Investment Advisors made the following comment about MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) was also covered in our last letter. Shares have risen from trading at less than half cash to now a little north of one third cash. The company boasts minimal burn and is loaded with optionality in the form of 72 treatments under development using their technology, all in the CGT area, any of which upon approval would pay royalties that are likely more valuable than the entire enterprise value of the business. At core, MXCT is built on a nearly 80% recurring revenue base featuring the razor and blade business model. In the next few months, one of MXCT’s partners will learn whether the FDA approves their treatment for commercial launch. This would offer important validation and open many doors for the company. Although such events can be volatile to the up or downside, we do not view this as a binary event for the company given the technology fundamentally works and there are numerous possible pipeline assets under development leveraging MXCT’s platform." RAJ CREATIONZS / shutterstock.com

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 10 hedge fund portfolios held MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) at the end of the second quarter which was 12 in the previous quarter.

We discussed MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) in another article and shared Baron Funds’ views on the company in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.