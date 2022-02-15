Should You Invest Your Money in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio rose 4.2% (gross) slightly underperforming the Russell 2000 Value's advance of 4.3%, and somewhat less than the Russell 2500 Value's gain of 6.3%. Industrials, the sector with the largest allocation at 35.2% of the portfolio, was the largest positive contributor to returns led by capital goods holdings. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) and discussed its stance on the firm. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is a Phoenix, Arizona-based holding company with an $8.2 billion market capitalization. WSC delivered a -9.89% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 42.14%. The stock closed at $36.80 per share on February 4, 2022.

Here is what Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value has to say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC): This modular and portable storage space company posted strong earnings with strong growth in rental rates as it increases penetration of value-added products and services such as units equipped with HVAC, ethernet ports, and plumbing. The company is executing well on the Mobile Mini merger. Cash flow generation continues to be a notable positive."

Roll up door, Door, Storage
Roll up door, Door, Storage

Photo by JOSHUA COLEMAN on Unsplash

Our calculations show that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. WSC was in 56 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 52 funds in the previous quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) delivered a 2.82% return in the past 3 months.

In November 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on WSC in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

