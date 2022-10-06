Should You Invest in Motorola Solutions (MSI)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Since 2015, for the first time, the market witnessed two consecutive quarterly losses. During the second quarter, the S&P 500 Index continued its decline, trading at -16.1%. Inflation concerns and interest rate hikes impacted the fund’s performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is a mission-critical communication and analytics provider. On October 3, 2022, Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) stock closed at $228.97 per share. One-month return of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was -5.99% and its shares lost 1.42% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has a market capitalization of $38.212 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was a recent addition to the portfolio. The company provides hardware, software, and full end-to-end solutions to first responders worldwide. The company has a solid balance sheet, strong free cash flow generation, and a long history of double-digit dividend growth."

