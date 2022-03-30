Should You Invest in MRC Global (MRC)?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “SMID Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy outperformed its Russell 2500 Growth Index benchmark. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across seven of the 10 sectors in which it was invested during the quarter (out of 11 sectors total), with the industrials sector the leading contributor, while the consumer discretionary and IT sectors were the primary detractors. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

ClearBridge Investments SMID Cap Growth Strategy, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1921, MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) is a Houston, Texas-based supply-chain solutions company. with a $975.1 million market capitalization and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Rob Saltiel. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) delivered a 69.62% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 29.24%. The stock closed at $11.67 per share on March 29, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments SMID Cap Growth Strategy has to say about MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"We also closed out of four names during the quarter. We took advantage of the rally of energy stocks to take profits in MRC Global, a distributor of pipes and valves for the exploration and production industry.

Our calculations show that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was in 18 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 20 funds in the previous quarter. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) delivered a 68.40% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2022, we also shared ClearBridge Investments’ third quarter 2021 views on MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

