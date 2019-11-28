How To Invest In An Oil Contango

The oil market continues to send mixed signals, with a pending U.S.-China trade deal and potential production cut extension--or deepening--by OPEC counterbalanced by rising crude inventories and an ominous warning about a looming oil glut by the IEA. Oil prices have mostly been treading water in this sea of uncertainty, with WTI prices sitting nearly 8% above the one-month low of $54.18 per barrel.

Yet, even in the event that the bulls end up carrying the day, they might soon have to contend with yet another monster: a contango.

After remaining at or near backwardation for much of the year, the oil market has returned to contango--a situation that could punch big holes in any gains by oil futures traders.

Contango and Backwardation

Contango and backwardation are terms commonly used in commodity futures markets.

A contango market is one where futures contracts trade at a premium to the spot price. For example, if the price of a WTI crude oil contract today is $60 per barrel but the delivery price in six months is $65, then the market is in contango.

In the reverse scenario, supposing the price of a WTI crude oil contract today is $60 per barrel but the delivery price six months down the line is $55, then the market is said to be in backwardation.

A simple way to think of contango and backwardation is: Contango is a situation where the market believes the future price is set to be more expensive than the current spot price, whereas backwardation is said to occur when the market anticipates the future price to be less expensive than the current spot price.

The premium future price for a particular contract is usually associated with the cost of carry that includes storage costs and risk of obsolescence.

U.S. Futures Prices: 1st Month Minus Fourth Month Contract

Source: Forbes

In the chart above, a negative reading indicates backwardation while a positive one indicates contango. Backwardation indicates a bearish situation while contango portends the opposite.

To understand why contango and backwardation matter, it's important to understand that the vast majority of futures traders have no intention of handling the underlying physical commodity once their futures contracts expire--which would be impractical anyway for traders with contracts for hundreds of thousands or millions of barrels of oil.

Rather, these traders and speculators find other traders who are willing to hold their contracts to expiration and, in many cases, buy new replacement contracts (aka contract rolling).

In a contango market, the price of the replacement futures contracts is higher than the contract just sold, which in effect creates a small but significant loss that can quickly add up to potentially huge losses in time.

To understand the serious ramifications that contango can have on your portfolio, consider that the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO), one of the most popular energy ETFs that rolls its contracts every month, pays high premiums on oil futures contracts (contango) that can cost investors anywhere from 10-80% per year.

Getting around contango

At this juncture, many readers might wonder why traders even bother investing in oil futures at all, especially when you consider that contango has occurred in the oil markets about 60% of the time over the past decade.