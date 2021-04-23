Should Invest in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)?

First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 3.71% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index in the period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

First Eagle Investment Management, in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and shared their insights on the company. Oracle Corporation is an Austin, Texas-based computer software company that currently has a $221.05 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, ORCL delivered a 15.74% return, extending its 12-month gains to 44.06%. As of April 22, 2021, the stock closed at $74.87 per share.

Here is what First Eagle Investment Management has to say about Oracle Corporation in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"Leading contributors in the First Eagle Global Fund this quarter included Oracle Corporation. Oracle continues to make progress as it seeks to reinvent itself for the cloud-computing environment that prevails today and compete in what we believe is a huge addressable market in the public cloud. In the meantime, the company has been a strong cash flow generator and has a consistent decade-long history of returning excess cash to shareholders in the form of dividends, and it has devoted billions of dollars to repurchasing its shares."

Our calculations show that Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Oracle Corporation was in 52 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 56 funds in the third quarter. ORCL delivered a 22.32% return in the past 3 months.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

    Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will play in an intrasquad game Friday, the next step on his return from two strained muscles that have delayed his Toronto debut. Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this offseason but missed time in spring training, first because of a strained oblique and later because of a right quadriceps strain. The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017, Springer could return in this weekend’s road series against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to general manager Ross Atkins.