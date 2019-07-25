Should You Invest In Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:C2PU)?

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust is a S$1.8b small-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Singapore, Singapore. REITs are basically a portfolio of income-producing real estate investments, which are owned and operated by management of that trust company. They have to meet certain requirements in order to become a REIT, meaning they should be analyzed a different way. Below, I'll look at a few important metrics to keep in mind as part of your research on C2PU.

Funds from Operations (FFO) is a higher quality measure of C2PU's earnings compared to net income. This term is very common in the REIT investing world as it provides a cleaner look at its cash flow from daily operations by excluding impact of one-off activities or non-cash items such as depreciation. For C2PU, its FFO of S$88m makes up 94% of its gross profit, which means the majority of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

In order to understand whether C2PU has a healthy balance sheet, we have to look at a metric called FFO-to-total debt. This tells us how long it will take C2PU to pay off its debt using its income from its main business activities, and gives us an insight into C2PU’s ability to service its borrowings. With a ratio of 13%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as significantly high risk. This would take C2PU 8 years to pay off using just operating income, which is a long time, and risk increases with time. But realistically, companies have many levers to pull in order to pay back their debt, beyond operating income alone.

Next, interest coverage ratio shows how many times C2PU’s earnings can cover its annual interest payments. Usually the ratio is calculated using EBIT, but for REITs, it’s better to use FFO divided by net interest. This is similar to the above concept, but looks at the nearer-term obligations. With an interest coverage ratio of 13.12x, its safe to say C2PU is producing more than enough funds to cover its upcoming payments.

I also use FFO to look at C2PU's valuation relative to other REITs in Singapore by using the price-to-FFO metric. This is conceptually the same as the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, but as previously mentioned, FFO is more suitable. C2PU's price-to-FFO is 20.68x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is overvalued.

Next Steps:

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust can bring diversification into your portfolio due to its unique REIT characteristics. Before you make a decision on the stock today, keep in mind I've only covered one metric in this article, the FFO, which is by no means comprehensive. I'd strongly recommend continuing your research on the following areas I believe are key fundamentals for C2PU:

