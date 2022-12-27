Should You Invest in PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC)?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small/Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2500 Growth Index and returned 0.22% (net), and the index return was -0.12%. During the quarter, weakness in Financials, Health Care, and Industrial sectors was offset by strength in Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, and Information Technology sectors. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Folsom, California, PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) is a cloud-based software provider to the K-12 education. On December 22, 2022, PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) stock closed at $22.40 per share. One-month return of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) was 13.59% and its shares gained 29.93% of their value over the last 52 weeks. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) has a market capitalization of $4.467 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“The strategy was aided by the Consumer Discretionary sector as well. Here there was a 38% gain from PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC), a cloud-based platform and collaboration software for K-12 educational settings. After reporting revenues and earnings that were higher than anticipated, PowerSchool increased its guidance for the rest of 2022. The company cited sales growth across all its end markets and benefited from sales of additional services to existing clients.”

Photo by Compare Fibre on Unsplash

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 10 hedge fund portfolios held PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) at the end of the third quarter which was 8 in the previous quarter.

We discussed PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) in another article and shared the list of largest education companies in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Investigate JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) At AU$42.15?

    JB Hi-Fi Limited ( ASX:JBH ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in...

  • Should You Investigate Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) At US$260?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Danaher Corporation ( NYSE:DHR ). The company's stock received...

  • Pinterest (PINS) Shares Gained 28% in Q3

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.072 (vs RM0.15 in FY 2021)

    Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad ( KLSE:HIGHTEC ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM26.7m (up 22...

  • Here’s Why Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) Fell in Q3

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Stock Declined on Management Guidance

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Symbotic Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.1 EPS, expectations were $-0.04. Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Symbotic’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. […]

  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 StoneCo Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.6, expectations were $0.32. Operator: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the StoneCo Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release. […]

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP)?

    Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad ( KLSE:SOP ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the...

  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 DouYu International Holdings Limited misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.09 EPS, expectations were $0.13. Operator: Good morning and good evening ladies and gentlemen. Thank you and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this […]

  • Should You Consider Buying Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Stock?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • OnLaptop Launches Premium Repair Service for Customers and Announces Partnership Opportunities with European Laptop Part Distributors

    Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2022) - OnLaptop, a recognized leader in laptop repairs, maintenance, and upgrades, has officially announced the launch of its new "Premium Service" for customers worldwide. The exciting new service will give customers access to the highest quality services in the industry for simple or complex repairs, regular service maintenance, and laptop upgrades.Recognizing the importance of having a reliable laptop for work, school, and entertainment, OnL

  • Retail sales jump 7.6% during critical holiday shopping season

    Retail sales rose 7.6% during the critical holiday season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, a measure that tracks online and in-store spending.

  • Christmas Shopping? 3 Stocks To Bring Holiday Cheer

    We’re down to the wire now, in the final week of 2022, as the days count down, and it’s time to find the last good stock buys for the year. While the bearish trend of the past year has made cheerful holiday stock shopping more difficult this time around, there are still enough sound stocking-stuffers out there. To start with, even though the main market indexes are down, that doesn’t mean that every individual stock is down. It’s important to remember here that the indexes are averages, put toge

  • Republican Congressman-elect George Santos admits to lying about his education and his work history: local reports

    Beleaguered Republican Congressman-elect George Santos admitted Monday to lying about his education and his work history but assured his supporters he’s still fit to hold public office, according to local reports. His confession comes after a report from The New York Times that brought up discrepancies on his résumé. “If I disappointed anyone by résumé embellishment, I’m sorry,” he said in an ...

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.8x Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) may be sending very...

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 11 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 11 best farmland and agriculture stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks to Buy. Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, lead analyst and senior economist with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division, told S&P Global Commodities Insights in […]

  • Legendary investor Peter Lynch cautioned against speculating, overreacting, and making forecasts in a rare interview. Here are the 9 best quotes.

    The famed fund manager spoke about when to buy and sell stocks, and advised investors to do their own research and remain open to opportunities.