Should You Invest in PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC)?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small/Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2500 Growth Index and returned 0.22% (net), and the index return was -0.12%. During the quarter, weakness in Financials, Health Care, and Industrial sectors was offset by strength in Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, and Information Technology sectors. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Folsom, California, PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) is a cloud-based software provider to the K-12 education. On December 22, 2022, PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) stock closed at $22.40 per share. One-month return of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) was 13.59% and its shares gained 29.93% of their value over the last 52 weeks. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) has a market capitalization of $4.467 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“The strategy was aided by the Consumer Discretionary sector as well. Here there was a 38% gain from PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC), a cloud-based platform and collaboration software for K-12 educational settings. After reporting revenues and earnings that were higher than anticipated, PowerSchool increased its guidance for the rest of 2022. The company cited sales growth across all its end markets and benefited from sales of additional services to existing clients.”

Photo by Compare Fibre on Unsplash

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 10 hedge fund portfolios held PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) at the end of the third quarter which was 8 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) in another article and shared the list of largest education companies in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.