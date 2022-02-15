Should You Invest in PulteGroup (PHM)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Opportunity Equity” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly net decline of 4.29% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the S&P 500 Index's 28.71% gain for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Miller Value Partners Opportunity Equity, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) and discussed its stance on the firm. PulteGroup, Inc. is an Atlanta, Georgia-based home construction company with a $13.3 billion market capitalization. PHM delivered a -7.56% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 12.19%. The stock closed at $52.84 per share on February 3, 2022.

Here is what Miller Value Partners Opportunity Equity has to say about PulteGroup, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Some homebuilders, like Pulte Homes (PHM), traded down to half their financial crisis lows despite early signs of housing fundamentals improving. This sharp divergence between the stock prices and the fundamentals created a great buying opportunity. Homebuilders were top performers in 2012, with Pulte gaining triple digits and many others posting similar gains."

Construction
Construction

Our calculations show that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. PHM was in 35 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 34 funds in the previous quarter. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) delivered a 7.66% return in the past 3 months.

In August 2021, we published an article that includes PHM in the 5 Best Housing Stocks of 2021. You can find more than 100 investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Apollo Global Management (APO)’s Shares Worth Your Money?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Income Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Fund (Class I) returned 2.30% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 0.66% for its benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Spare some time […]

  • Miller Value Partners: “Delta (DAL) is a Better Business than the Market Gives it Credit For”

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Opportunity Equity” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly net decline of 4.29% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s 28.71% gain for the same […]

  • Is it Time to Let Go of Your Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Shares?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Income Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Fund (Class I) returned 2.30% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 0.66% for its benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Spare some time […]

  • Whitestone REIT COO leaves company amid other leadership changes

    Less than a month after terminating the employment of its CEO, Houston-based Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) — a real estate investment trust focused on shopping centers in the Sunbelt — has announced more leadership shake-ups. Departures John Dee, who had been COO since 2006, left the company Feb. 9, the company said. Dee's 2020 annual base salary as COO was $320,000, according to Whitestone's annual proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2021.

  • EOG Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:EOG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 50% Above Its Share Price

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of EOG Resources, Inc. ( NYSE:EOG ) by projecting...

  • AMD Completes Xilinx Acquisition: All You Need To Know

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) completed the acquisition of Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) in an all-stock transaction. Xilinx stockholders received 1.7234 shares of AMD and cash in place of any fractional shares of AMD for each share of Xilinx. Xilinx will no longer trade on the NASDAQ. Related Content: AMD, Xilinx Stockholders Approve Acquisition AMD had initially announced the acquisition on October 27, 2020. AMD expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP margins, non-GAAP EPS,

  • Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) 60th Consecutive Dividend Increase is on the Menu

    With the broad market in the red, it is not surprising to see high interest in traditionally defensive sectors. While not as fancy or exciting as many hyped growth stocks, companies like The Coca-Cola Company(NYSE: KO)have been steadily delivering value to their shareholders.

  • Carnival and Royal Caribbean Set for a 2022 Summer Showdown

    Both cruise lines have tried to operate right now with an eye on the future but the omicron variant has made that a challenge.

  • 10 Technology Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 technology dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Technology Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world shifted towards a digital age that is here to stay in […]

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Want $1,400 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $25,000 in Either of These High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend investing doesn't always excite everyone, but it's a great way to create a nice stream of passive income that can help you get rich slowly. It's also helpful to have some nice dividend-yielding stocks during some of the market volatility we've been experiencing over the past few months. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is a large regional bank with nearly $60 billion in assets.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Lisa Su named AMD chair after completing $49B acquisition of Xilinx

    Adavanced Micro Devices Inc. CEO Lisa Su is now also chair of the Santa Clara chip maker, which completed its $49 billion acquisition of San Jose-based Xilinx Inc. on Monday. AMD's stock has increased in value since then, pushing the price paid to what AMD says is the highest ever in the semiconductor industry. It would have been topped by Nvidia Corp.'s scrapped acquisition of Arm if that one hadn't run afoul of antitrust concerns.

  • Peloton Stock Drops After New CEO Pours Cold Water on Sale Speculation

    Barry McCarthy, Peloton's new CEO, is planning to relocate to New York from California to focus on Peloton's growth, not oversee a company sale, a report says.