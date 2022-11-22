Should You Invest in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered negative returns. The market continued its decline in the third quarter and the S&P 500 Index fell -4.9%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is a technology company that provides services to aerospace and defense companies. On November 18, 2022, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) stock closed at $95.36 per share. One-month return of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) was 6.27% and its shares gained 9.86% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) has a market capitalization of $140.185 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) announced strong results led by strength in its commercial segment, but weakness in its defense business led to investor consternation. Management guided to a recovery in this segment, citing both transitory supply chain issues and continued strong demand."

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 55 hedge fund portfolios held Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) at the end of the third quarter, which was 45 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) in another article and shared the world's biggest defense equipment companies. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

