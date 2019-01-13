How to Invest for Retirement if You Hate Everything About Personal Finance

If you're anything like my fiancee, anything that involves dollar signs goes in one ear and right out the other. Retirement planning and investing is something she views as nothing more than a necessary evil, something she does, but only because the alternative of not doing it is so much worse. It is not remotely fun or interesting to her; it's just another chore.

I suspect a lot of people are wired like her. They know they should invest, but dealing with the hassle of doing it is a barrier to getting started. Luckily, all those barriers can disappear by using a one-fund portfolio. It's simple, convenient, and threads the needle by offering a "good enough" portfolio with basically zero effort.

The hands-off investment plan

One of the hardest parts about investing is deciding what you should invest in. In truth, there's no perfect answer. You could put 100 of the world's brightest investors, academics, and financial planners in a room and ask them to pick the perfect portfolio for you, and no two answers would be the same.

But though the answers may differ -- one advisor might recommend a little more international stocks than another -- the differences would be relatively small. In the grand scheme of things, whether you have 50% of your money in U.S. stocks or 45% of your money in U.S. stocks, it probably won't matter much to your long-term result.

There are some basic principles upon which virtually everyone agrees. These are that younger people can afford to take more risk, and older people who are nearing retirement should take less risk with their portfolio. This alone is the largest part of the retirement puzzle, and why I think target-date funds are the best solution for investors who don't want to spend a lot of time managing their investments.

A hand placing a U.S. quarter into a jar full of quarters. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The way target-date funds work is that you pick a year that roughly corresponds with when you'd like to retire (say, 2050 for someone who is 35 years old) and make regular contributions to the fund over time. As you age and time goes by, target-date funds are designed to automatically reduce your risk profile, consistent with retirement advice that virtually every expert agrees on.

Vanguard's fund for a 2050 retirement date holds 90% stocks and 10% bonds. The 2030 fund is roughly 70% stocks and 30% bonds. As the retirement date nears, the percentage of bonds in each fund increases, reducing the portfolio's overall risk. Twenty years from now, the 2050 fund will look like the 2030 fund does right now.

Every financial company has their own unique twist on the target-date fund. They range from the super-simple (like Vanguard's) to the more complex (like those by T. Rowe Price), but the basic premise is the same -- a target-date fund can be a one-fund retirement plan. You put money in, the fund manager takes care of the rest.

Picking a good target-date fund

There are a ridiculous number of target-date funds. According to Morningstar, target-date fund investors entrusted 23 different companies with at least $1 billion of their wealth as of 2017.

You can explore all of them if you'd like, but I'm biased toward Vanguard's roster of target-date funds. Not only is it the largest in the business, Vanguard is also owned by its clients, meaning it has no incentive to make a profit. As a result, its funds are downright cheap, carrying annual expense ratios of roughly 0.15% (for every $1,000 you invest in the fund, you'll pay fees of about $1.50 per year).