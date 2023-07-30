How to invest your son’s way to Eton

Eton College is one of the most prestigious schools in the country, with 20 alumni going on to occupy No 10. The quality of education that young boys receive is exceptional – but it comes at a steep cost. Eton is easily one of the most expensive educational institutions in the country, with fees starting at more than £15,000 per term.

Boys can attend Eton from age 13 to 18, so bills can rack up into the hundreds of thousands of pounds within just a few years. For many this is simply too steep – but if you are able to start saving early, investing your money in the stock market could get you over the line, Here, Telegraph Money explains how investing can lay the path for your son’s way into Eton.

How much does Eton cost?

Eton charges its students £15,432 per “half”, otherwise known as terms, of which there are three in a year. The school fees for each academic year are set out by the school in the preceding May, and all current and prospective parents are notified by the end of the Summer Half, which is at the end of June.

When applying to the school there is a registration fee of £400, plus an acceptance fee of £3,200. Of this, £500 will be refunded when the boy leaves the school, after his final bill is settled. School accounts must be paid on the first day of the half or in three equal instalments during the half, but there is an additional administration charge on top of this.

There are a range of extra-curricular activities that your son can participate in at Eton, but they may come at an additional cost. Music lessons for 30 minutes per week cost £340 per half, for example.

You can apply to receive financial support towards your fees – there are around 1,350 students and a fifth received fee support in the 2021-22 academic year, and 100 boys paid no fees at all.

How investing can help

Rob Burgeman, from the wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said there were two basic strategies to build a portfolio to help pave the way for Eton: grow your pot steadily over time so that it is ready to fund your son’s education by the time he turns 13, or gradually build a pot and spend it as you go.

“You would require a pot of £1,157,400 to generate, at a 4pc real return, the required annual sum of £46,29,” he said. “This assumes that school fees go up in line with inflation, which might be rash but at least that gives you a starting point,” he said.

“So, if you start investing early as soon as your son is born, a lump sum of around £700,000 has a fighting chance of growing to the required sum by the start of Year 13.”

What if I don’t have £700,000 sitting around?

A £700,000 starting point is not feasible for most families, especially those with multiple children. But Mr Burgeman added that if parents are happy to build a pot and then spend it, paying for the fees may be slightly easier.

“Assuming we can get a 4pc real return on our investments – typically what a balanced return portfolio has delivered over the last hundred years or so on average – £11,000 a year should do it,” he said.

While investing can help your money grow, you should not rely on steady growth each year as stock and bond markets will go through bouts of volatility. Mr Burgeman recommended investing the cash in a global fund, which broadly tracks the stock market instead of a specific area. “The Fidelity Index World offers a very cheap exposure to the MSCI World Index and with 13 years of investment time frame ahead of you, you can afford to take some risk.

“For the more adventurous investor, a global fund such as Fundsmith Equity fund will not always perform in line with the index but will never invest in sectors like oil and gas, mining, banking or airlines which [the managers] consider far too volatile and lacking the kind of ‘moats’ around their businesses that they like. They prefer businesses like software giants such as Microsoft and Alphabet or luxury goods company LVMH. This is more expensive at 0.94pc but has consistently delivered strong performance.

“Alternatively, a global growth investment trust like Monks Investment Trust is worthy of consideration. This is certainly not an index tracker, with holdings such as Dutch technology company Prosus, US health insurer Elevance Health, Pernod Ricard and Mastercard in its top ten holdings. This fund charges around 0.35pc and its shares currently stand at a discount of 12.9pc to its portfolio of assets.”

