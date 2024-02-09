We will invest in the state's future through the New Jersey YouthBuild Act

“I would not be who I am today without YouthBuild.”

For thousands nationwide, YouthBuild is more than just a program. It was a turning point in their lives — one that marked the start of a transformation process that would have a generational and community-wide impact.

YouthBuild, founded in 1978, primarily serves young people who lack a high school diploma and financial resources and helps them improve their lives and communities by building the skills necessary to reach their full potential. It does this through a combination of education, job training and leadership development programming. This framework has helped over 180,000 students across 18 countries in 275 programs find long-term professional and personal success. In the United States alone, 79% of YouthBuild enrollees obtain high school equivalency diplomas or other recognized credentials.

Countless young people across the world have been empowered to transform themselves, their families and their communities through YouthBuild. With decades of evidence-based results, the potential impact on cities combating cycles of poverty is tremendous.

Federal funding will be supported by NJ

The primary source of funding for YouthBuild programs comes through grant dollars from the U.S. Department of Labor. However, these grants are given in two-year cycles, and programs are often not funded beyond those first two years. This has led to a level of instability in the presence of YouthBuild programs in our state and, consequently, in the way our communities are able to solve the challenges they face. The New Jersey YouthBuild Act, recently signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy, will help solve this problem by creating a grant program within the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development for which YouthBuild programs throughout the state can apply.

The New Jersey YouthBuild Act is poised to affect YouthBuild programs greatly and allow for these programs to continue to do the work needed to address disconnection. This statewide grant program will help ensure that disconnected youth throughout our state are consistently served by a program that research shows meets their needs. It would promote the sustainability of currently operating YouthBuild programs and could also lead to an increase in the programs throughout New Jersey, including the reestablishment of former YouthBuild sites.

As school disengagement and youth disconnection rates persist, there is a growing need for YouthBuild programs across New Jersey. According to Measure of America, in 2020, 2 million students ages 16 to 24 were disconnected from school nationwide. And in New Jersey, more than 100,000 students disconnected from school in 2021. Despite misconceptions, this issue is not bound to a specific region or ethnic group; it affects young people across the state. Though Black and Hispanic youth are disproportionately represented in the number of disconnected youths in New Jersey, rural opportunity deserts in the state also show high youth disconnection rates. Rural Cumberland County has the highest per capita rates of youth disconnection, with 23% of 16- to 24-year-olds neither in school nor working. YouthBuild programs are perfectly positioned to address disconnection and transform the lives of thousands of New Jerseyans.

What can the New Jersey YouthBuild Act achieve?

By passing the New Jersey YouthBuild Act, our state has asserted itself as a national leader in the provision of individualized support services for young people by acknowledging that a one-size-fits-all model of education does not meet the needs of all youths. The New Jersey YouthBuild Act will ultimately affect the lives of young people, their families and our communities. By joining flourishing YouthBuild programs, young people would reengage with educational opportunities and progress further down the path toward success, which has lifelong benefits. According to Measure of America, young people who stay connected earn $31,000 more, are 45% more likely to own a home, are 42% more likely to be employed, and are 52% more likely to report excellent or good health.

The New Jersey YouthBuild Act is an investment in New Jersey’s future. It’s about supporting disconnected youth, the advocates who dedicate themselves to this work and the communities that it strengthens in the process. We look forward to seeing the positive impact and lasting change this legislation will have on our communities as well as future generations.

New Jersey state Sen. Joseph Lagana represents District 38 and serves as the chairman of the Senate Labor Committee. Before his time in the Legislature, Lagana was a member of the Paramus Borough Council. He was the prime sponsor of the New Jersey YouthBuild Act (S3781/A5582) in the Senate and is focused on shaping policies that uplift and empower the workforce while championing the rights of workers across the state.

Robert Clark, founder and chief executive officer of Opportunity Youth Network, or OYN, has spent over 30 years in youth workforce development, designing and implementing systems-level strategies to reengage and improve long-term outcomes for youth. Over the course of those years, he has served as national program adviser to YouthBuild USA and as a senior adviser to Newark Public Schools while at the same time growing YouthBuild Newark from a small direct service program into a multitiered intermediary, now doing business as OYN.

