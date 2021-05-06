Should You Invest in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.36% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -2.32% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -2.30% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth quarter of 2020, all below the Russell Midcap® Growth Index that delivered a -0.57% return and the Russell Midcap® Index that was up by 8.14% for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Artisan Mid Cap Fund, in its Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), and shared their insights on the company. SVB Financial Group is a Santa Clara, California-based commercial banking company that currently has a $31.3 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, SIVB delivered a 48.79% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 214.23%. As of May 05, 2021, the stock closed at $581.59 per share.

Here is what Artisan Mid Cap Fund has to say about SVB Financial Group in its Q1 2021 investor letter:

"Among our top contributors was SVB Financial. SVB Financial Group is a leading provider of banking services to the innovation economy across the US and in key international markets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SVB offers financial products to clients in the technology, life science/health care and private equity/venture capital. Total client funds increased 51% to $243 billion in 2020—one of the company’s strongest years—as investors seek differentiated returns in innovative private companies. SVB’s high level of client service and long experience in the industry give it not only a historical data and knowledge advantage, but also a reputational edge. We believe this enables the company to quickly bring products to market and make speedy underwriting decisions. Given SVB’s strong profit growth comes at a time when net interest margins are depressed, we believe shares are priced attractively and added to our position."

Bank
Bank

Our calculations show that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, SVB Financial Group was in 31 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 27 funds in the third quarter. SIVB delivered a 17.81% return in the past 3 months.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Artisan Partners Trimmed its iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Position, Should You Do the Same?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.36% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -2.32% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -2.30% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth quarter […]

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week By 'Giving Joy' to Educators Across the U.S. and Canada

    The Cruise Line is Offering Teachers a Chance at 100 Free Cruises and Three Grand Prizes of $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 for Their Schools

  • INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 3D Systems Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or "the Company") (NYSE: DDD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 6, 2020 and March 1, ...

  • CDC Chief Says When You Can Finally Relax About COVID

    A few months into vaccination efforts, millions of Americans now have immunity against COVID-19 and infections, hospitalizations, and deaths attributed to the virus continue to drop. However, at the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warns that there is a "wild card" that could impact the effectiveness of the vaccine. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 The Good News First: Cases are Going Down Dr. Walensky started by going over the latest stats. As of May 4, the CDC reported just over 32,000 new cases of COVID-19, with a new seven day average of about 48,000 cases per day. "This represents yet another decrease of about 12% from the prior seven day average. And every day with the daily cases, continuing to fall, we are hopeful about these really encouraging trends," she added. The seven day average of hospital admissions is just over 3,900, "a positive sign with another back-to-back decrease of almost 10% from the prior seven day period." Deaths too have declined to a new low of 400 per day. 2 Dr. Walensky Addressed "When Will This Be Over" "Something I'm often asked is when will this pandemic be over? And when can we go back to normal? The reality? It all depends on the actions we take," she continued introducing a newly published article in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality weekly report that provides some insights using data and evidence to various scenarios of what will happen with cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, and how it depends on how many people get vaccinated and whether people continue to follow prevention measures."The team looked at four scenarios each with different assumptions about vaccination coverage combined with other strategies to prevent spread of COVID-19 such as physical distancing, masking isolation and quarantine," she explained. "The models forecasted some really good news and an important reminder. In good news, the models projected a sharp decline in cases by July, 2021 and an even faster decline. If more people get vaccinated sooner, the results remind us that we have the path out of this and models once projecting really grim news now offer reasons to be quite hopeful for what the summer may bring.Additionally, "the models give us an important reminder," she continued. "They project that local conditions and emerging variants are putting many states at risk for increases in COVID-19 cases, especially if we do not increase the rate of vaccinations and if we do not keep our current mitigation strategies in place until we have a critical mass of people vaccinated. More specifically, we need to keep vaccinating people, but we all need to keep practicing certain prevention interventions to help us get to the predicted good outcomes." 3 Dr. Walensky Warned of This Wild Card And despite "seeing progress in terms of decreased cases, hospitalizations and deaths," she pointed to "a wild card" that could effectively "reverse this progress we have made and could set us back reassuringly." What is it? "As Dr. Fauci said on Friday, we are seeing that our current vaccines are protecting against the predominant circulating in the country. Simply put the sooner we get more and more people vaccinated, the sooner we will all get back to normal.""We are not out of the woods yet, but we could be very close. All of us are getting fully vaccinated and continuing our prevention efforts can help us turn the corner on the pandemic as early as July and set us forward on a path toward a more normal lifestyle," she continued. RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers 4 Dr. Walensky Said When We'd Be Out of the Woods When will we be out of the woods? It depends on both the vaccination rates and the rate of decline of cases."It'll be the intersection of those two that we're really looking at. When we see that intersection of high vaccination rates, low case rates, we will look forward to releasing further guidance on releasing some of the restrictions that we currently have in place," she explained. She also added that Biden's goal of getting 70 percent of the country vaccinated wouldn't be effective unless 70 percent of those in "any given community" are. "This virus will be an opportunist and we'll have outbreaks in those singular communities. So not only is it 70% across the nation, but it is 70% of each of these individual communities," she clarified.So follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Peloton treadmill recall reveals the price of fame: analyst

    Wall Street begins weighing in on Peloton's tread recall.

  • Uber up after hours after posting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Uber's quarterly earnings.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, May 5

    The S&P 500 and Dow rose while the Nasdaq extended declines on Wednesday, with growth stocks adding to losses spurred after a key policymaker suggested interest rates might need to rise to prevent an economic overheating.&nbsp;&nbsp;The Dow added nearly 100 points, or 0.3%, to reach all-time intraday and closing highs. The Nasdaq lost 0.4% on Wednesday, after the index fell 1.9% during Tuesday's regular session for its worst day since March. The S&P 500 ended slightly above the flat line.&nbsp;JPM Private Bank Global Market Strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh and Sean O’Hara , President of Pacer ETF Distributors joined Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Elizabeth Warren

    On an all new episode of Influencers, Andy Serwer sits down with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren to discuss her new book ‘Persist as well as cryptocurrency, inflation, and the need for a wealth tax in the U.S.

  • Uber beats Q1 earnings expectations powered by delivery business growth

    Uber beat analysts' expectations in Q1 on the strength of its delivery business.

  • PayPal (PYPL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

    PayPal's (PYPL) first-quarter results benefit from Venmo and merchant services strength.

  • Peloton treadmill recall causes Bank of America to slash rating on the stock

    Wall Street takes a more cautious stance on Peloton amid a recall of its popular treadmill.

  • White House supports waiving IP protections for COVID vaccines

    Medical Director of the Russ Group Dr. Dori Russ joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the impacts of the White House supporting the waiving of IP protections for COVID vaccines.

  • Lyft is seeing ‘a solid trajectory of recovery’ for ride demand: analyst

    Tom&nbsp;White, managing director and senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson, discusses Lyft’s first-quarter results, which showed some signs of recovery amid the pandemic, as well as an Uber preview ahead of the company’s earnings release.

  • Booking Holdings, Norwegian, and Seaworld report Q1 losses as COVID continues to affect travel

    Norwegian, Booking Holdings, and Seaworld suffer Q1 losses as the world continues to be ravaged by COVID. Julie Hyman, Myles Udland, and Brian Sozzi break down the state of the travel industry.

  • President Biden to back waiving IP protections for COVID vaccines

    Dr. Dori Russ, Medical Director of the Russ Group, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on covid-19.

  • Shake Shack to report earnings, with eyes on UberEats delivery, COVID recovery

    Here's what Wall Street is expecting from the "roadside" burger chain.

  • Here's a High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    As a dividend investor, you want a company that accomplishes two things. One, it should pay out an attractive dividend yield. Both these qualities are often found in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

  • Army apologizes after Fort Jackson soldier hijacks school bus in Columbia

    Armed with an Army-issued rifle, a Fort Jackson trainee hijacked a school bus with 18 children on board.

  • Tanzanian Samia Suluhu Hassan's five quotes which charmed Kenya

    Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan ends a visit to Kenya on a high, mending relations with her words.

  • Driver of hijacked school bus ‘did his job’ and kept kids safe, Richland sheriff says

    A bus with 18 elementary school children on board was hijacked by an armed soldier, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.