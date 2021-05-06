Should You Invest in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)?
Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.36% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -2.32% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -2.30% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth quarter of 2020, all below the Russell Midcap® Growth Index that delivered a -0.57% return and the Russell Midcap® Index that was up by 8.14% for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.
Artisan Mid Cap Fund, in its Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), and shared their insights on the company. SVB Financial Group is a Santa Clara, California-based commercial banking company that currently has a $31.3 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, SIVB delivered a 48.79% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 214.23%. As of May 05, 2021, the stock closed at $581.59 per share.
Here is what Artisan Mid Cap Fund has to say about SVB Financial Group in its Q1 2021 investor letter:
"Among our top contributors was SVB Financial. SVB Financial Group is a leading provider of banking services to the innovation economy across the US and in key international markets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SVB offers financial products to clients in the technology, life science/health care and private equity/venture capital. Total client funds increased 51% to $243 billion in 2020—one of the company’s strongest years—as investors seek differentiated returns in innovative private companies. SVB’s high level of client service and long experience in the industry give it not only a historical data and knowledge advantage, but also a reputational edge. We believe this enables the company to quickly bring products to market and make speedy underwriting decisions. Given SVB’s strong profit growth comes at a time when net interest margins are depressed, we believe shares are priced attractively and added to our position."
Our calculations show that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, SVB Financial Group was in 31 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 27 funds in the third quarter. SIVB delivered a 17.81% return in the past 3 months.
