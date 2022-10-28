Should You Invest in TransUnion (TRU)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered negative returns. The portfolio recorded impressive gains at the beginning of the quarter. In contrast, there was a disappointing selloff at the end of the quarter. The Russell Midcap Growth Index was 0.65% down compared to a 4.92% decline for its counterpart, the Russell Midcap Value Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

In the third-quarter letter, Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is a credit reporting company that operates in U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. On October 27, 2022, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) stock closed at $57.65 per share. One-month return of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was -3.09% and its shares lost 50.00% of their value over the last 52 weeks. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has a market capitalization of $11.109 billion.

Carillon Tower Advisers made the following comment about TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is a global provider of critical information and insights to businesses. The shares fell after the company failed to meet expectations and subsequently lowered its forward guidance with its most recent earnings update. Recent declining mortgage activity, as well as foreign exchange headwinds and general uncertainty regarding future consumer lending, also have pressured the stock."

15 most reputable companies in the world

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) at the end of the second quarter, which was 31 in the previous quarter.

We discussed TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in another article and shared the list of stocks to buy according to billionaire Thomas Steyer. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.