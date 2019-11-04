How to Invest in UCITS Funds

UCITS funds More

There is no lack of investment opportunities in today’s financial sector, but every investor’s situation is different, and many welcome new options. If you’re seeking alternatives beyond mutual funds and stocks, you might consider UCITS funds. UCITS stands for the Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities, which is a regulatory framework that governs the sale and management of mutual funds in the European Union. UCITS funds are enormously popular in Europe, but investors outside the EU can access them as well. Here’s what you need to know about how these funds work.

First of all, UCITS isn’t the name of any single fund. It’s an expansive term for a category of mutual funds that are compliant with EU regulatory standards for marketing and sale to individual and retail investors. The term dates to 1985 and was a precursor of sorts to the 1993 founding of the EU. European nations embraced UCITS guidelines to streamline the investment process. Having a single framework within which to oversee continental mutual funds bypassed the need for regulatory approval from each country.

According to the European Commission, UCITS funds currently account for approximately 75% of all collective fund investments by European small investors. These funds can invest in various securities, including stocks, bonds, cash and short term treasury instruments. For a fund to be considered UCITS-compliant, it must:

Invest exclusively in listed securities.

Be an open fund that allows investors to enter or leave the fund at will.

Diversify underlying investments across different securities to reduce risk.

These funds offer protection for investors against market risk while allowing them to maintain liquidity in their investments. UCITS funds can be traditional mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or money market funds. According to the European Fund and Asset Management Association, total assets under management in UCITS funds reached $10.14 trillion through the second quarter of 2019, with 33,720 funds for investors to choose from.

UCITS funds More





The key differences come down to regulation and how the funds bought and sold. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulates U.S.-based mutual funds, which must adhere to guidelines established by the Investment Company Act of 1940. The commission and law outline exactly how funds may interact with investors. The EU oversees UCTIS regulations, and naturally there are some unique features to European governance.