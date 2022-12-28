Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·6 min read

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. reports earnings inline with expectations. Reported EPS is $0.16 EPS, expectations were $0.16.

Operator: Welcome to the Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., Schedules Earnings Release of First Quarter ended September 30, 2022. Your speakers for today's call are Mike Mauer, Chris Jansen and Rocco DelGuercio. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. I would like to now turn the call over to your speakers. Please begin.

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

Michael Mauer : Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter call today. I'm joined by Chris Jansen, my Co-Chief Investment Officer; and Rocco DelGuercio, our CFO. Before we begin, Rocco will give our customary disclaimer regarding information and forward-looking statements. Rocco?

Rocco DelGuercio : Thank you, Mike. I would like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and that this call is the property of Investcorp Credit Management BDC. Any unauthorized broadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Audio replay of the call will be available by visiting our Investor Relations page on our website at icmbdc.com. I would also like to call your attention to the safe harbor disclosure in our press release regarding forward-looking information and remind everyone that today's call may include forward-looking statements and projections. Actual results may differ materially from these projections. We will not update forward-looking statements unless required by law. To obtain our latest SEC filings, please visit our Investor Relations page on our website. At this time, I would like to turn the call back to our Chairman and CEO, Michael Mauer.

Michael Mauer : Thank you, Rocco. This September quarter marks the first quarter of our first fiscal year. Macro factors continue to be dominant influence on the private debt markets. We continue to see the Fed tight monetary policy further driven by prolonged inflationary pressures. Interest rates increased further and credit spreads have continued to widen in the middle market. Equity markets have been notably volatile as well. Despite the slowdown in the U.S. economy and broader market volatility, the credit quality of our portfolio remains stable and overall underlying portfolio companies operating performance has been generally steady. We believe we are well positioned to benefit from further increases in interest rates.

The primary market saw a slowing new issuance activity toward the end of the quarter and the pace of refinancing activity in the broader market that significantly slowed as well. This naturally leads to fewer new investments. For context, we made four new investments during the quarter. Over the prior four quarters, we averaged 6.5 new investments per quarter. The investments we made during the quarter were concentrated on club deals where we typically find more favorable structural protections and pricing. All of our new investments were sponsor-backed and none were coming in light. This quarter, we were successful in deploying our new capital at an average yield of 10%. We remain highly selective when investing in new opportunities and system in our investment process.

As always, we are committed to investing in structures with higher yields, stronger covenant protection and lower closing leverage multiple. Given the macro environment, we have become increasingly focused on sector selection, and lending to industries with resilient end markets that have recession-resistant and countercyclical attributes. In addition to becoming incrementally more selective on new deals, we also continue to be diligent in our portfolio management and risk mitigation. Chris will now walk through our investment activity during the September quarter and after quarter end. Rocco will go through the financial results. I'll finish with commentary on our NAV, nonaccrual investments, our leverage, the dividend and our outlook for 2023.

As always, we'll end with Q&A. With that, I'll turn it over to Chris.

See also 12 Best Seasonal Stocks To Buy and 17 Biggest Energy Companies in the US.

Chris Jansen: Thanks, Mike. We invested in four new portfolio companies and fully realized our positions in two portfolio companies this quarter. First, we invested in the club financing for LLC to support the acquisition of the company by JMC Investment. is a designer and manufacturer of add-on equipment for OEMs and in the construction, waste, long care and snow removal markets.Our yield at cost is approximately 10.9%. We also invested in the revolver, term loan and common equity of Archer Systems and the acquisition of the company by Fortress Investment Group. Archer is an outsourced provider of administrative services focused on providing mass tort settlement services. Our yield to cost is approximately 9.9%. We invested in Evergreen North American Industrial Services, a portfolio company of the Sterling Group.

We invested in the revolver and term loan. Evergreen is a provider of industrial cleaning and related specialty cleaning services. Our yield at cost is approximately 9.5%. We also invested in the club financing of PVI Holdings, Inc. to support the LBO of the company by middle ground capital. PVI Holdings is a leading flow control distributor focused on MRO applications in diverse end markets. Our yield at cost on PVI is approximately 9.7%. We also fully realized our position in Lennox as the company made a substantial acquisition and refinance its debt. Our fully realized IRR was approximately 12.5%. Lastly, we fully realized our position in Oilfield Water Logistics, which was acquired by pilot Water Solutions. Our position was refinanced as part of that transaction.

Our fully realized IRR was approximately 9.7%. After quarter end, we invested in one new portfolio company and have had no realizations. We invested in the club financing for Flat World Solutions to support the acquisition of the company by Boeing Capital. Flat World is a business process outsourcing company that provides technology and outsourcing services to a variety of end markets. We invested in the revolver, first lien term loan and common equity. Our yield at cost is approximately 10.6%. Using the GICS standard as of September 30, our largest industry concentration in the portfolio was professional services at 13.7%, followed by IT services at 9.5%, Internet and direct marketing retail at 8.5%, trading company and distributors at 8.2% and commercial services and supplies at 6.4%.

Our portfolio of companies are in 22 GICS industries as of quarter end, including our equity and warrant positions, which is an increase of 2% from the previous quarter. As of September 30, we had 37 portfolio companies, also an increase of two from June 30. I'd now like to turn the call over to Rocco to discuss our financial results.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Will SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Hong Kong November home prices ease to more than 5-yr low

    Hong Kong private home prices dropped 3.3% in November to the lowest since August 2017, official data showed on Wednesday, as its housing market - one of the most unaffordable in the world - is set to post the first annual drop since 2008. Prices in the Asian financial hub were weighed down by a weak economic outlook and rising mortgage costs, following a serious COVID outbreak at the beginning of the year. November's fall in home prices came after a revised 2.7% drop in October.

  • Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Blackboxstocks Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.1 EPS, expectations were $-0.07. Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Blackboxstocks Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen only mode. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity […]

  • Panama, Canada's First Quantum talks to continue on Wednesday - sources

    Representatives for Panama's government and Canada's First Quantum Minerals are set to meet on Wednesday for a third day of talks to solve a dispute over the miner's operations in the country, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The firm's chief executive, Tristan Pascall, flew to Panama over Christmas to attend meetings in person, though the sources did not confirm whether he was still there. Neither the government nor First Quantum, which operates in Panama through its subsidiary Minera Panama, immediately replied to requests from Reuters for comment.

  • Singapore Tech Stock Rout Intensifies With $110 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting on Singapore’s two largest internet companies are staring down hefty losses as rising interest rates and recession risks extended a tech rout that wiped out $110 billion from their market capitalization.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Re

  • Tesla Stock Extends 2022 Crash With Elon Musk 'Asleep At The Wheel', Says Analyst Dan Ives

    "Elon Musk is viewed as 'asleep at the wheel' from a leadership perspective for Tesla at the time investors need a CEO to navigate this Category 5 storm," said Wedbush analyst Dan V

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Rivian Automotive in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest IPOs of 2021. The maker of electric trucks, SUVs, and vans went public at $78 a share in November 2021, and it generated a lot of buzz because its top investors were Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Rivian had also started mass-producing its electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of its IPO, which made it seem more reliable than other pre-production EV makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Best on the Street: Analysts Name Their Top Stock Picks for 2023

    As the year winds down, it’s time to check in with the Street’s analysts for their top picks heading into 2023. It’s an annual tradition, but a fun one, to take a look back at where we’ve been and a look ahead at where we’re going – and on Wall Street, the analysts add in the potential for profit, by recommending stocks that they see as winners in the new year. The professional stock analysts check every pick carefully, and for their Top Picks they’ll offer a consolidated view of performance tre

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    EV stocks crumbled as companies were forced to rethink their production and growth plans. Tesla may still be a much larger EV player overall in China, but Nio has a strong foothold in the premium market, and most of its recent moves and plans are aimed at beating out its arch-rival in the years to come.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Before the Next Bull Market

    Hedge fund managers with a history of achieving market-beating returns are buying these growth stocks.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspends Trading on NASDAQ

    Argo Blockchain is suspending trading of its shares, with the Bitcoin miner indicating that it has a significant announcement on Wednesday.

  • Cathie Wood Feels Investors' Pain, Foresees Gains

    Wood's flagship $6.1 billion Ark Innovation ETF suffered a net investment outflow of $308 million in the past month.

  • AppHarvest sells Kentucky farm to Mastronardi Produce for $127M

    Just two months after its official opening, a high-tech indoor farm in Kentucky is changing ownership. AppHarvest (Nasdaq: APPH) announced Tuesday it has sold its Berea, Kentucky, farm to Mastronardi Berea LLC — a joint venture between Mastronardi Produce and COFRA Holding — for $127 million. It's a sale-leaseback transaction, meaning AppHarvest will now lease the facility from Mastronardi, which has been the agritech company's exclusive marketing and distribution partner.