Should You Investigate AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) At UK£21.95?

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP), which is in the auto components business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on AB Dynamics’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for AB Dynamics

What is AB Dynamics worth?

AB Dynamics is currently overpriced based on my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that AB Dynamics’s ratio of 51.21x is above its peer average of 11.57x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Auto Components industry. In addition to this, it seems like AB Dynamics’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of AB Dynamics look like?

AIM:ABDP Past and Future Earnings, January 30th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 86% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AB Dynamics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ABDP’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ABDP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABDP for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ABDP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on AB Dynamics. You can find everything you need to know about AB Dynamics in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in AB Dynamics, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.