Should You Investigate AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:AGR) At €17.40?

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:AGR), which is in the food business, and is based in Austria, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the WBAG over the last few months, increasing to €17.74 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €15.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's current trading price of €17.40 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

What's the opportunity in AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft?

According to my valuation model, AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft seems to be fairly priced at around 9.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €19.20, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft?

WBAG:AGR Past and Future Earnings, November 7th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AGR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AGR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft. You can find everything you need to know about AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.