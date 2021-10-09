Should You Investigate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) At US$2.22?

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine AgroFresh Solutions’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in AgroFresh Solutions?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.33% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy AgroFresh Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $2.09, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, AgroFresh Solutions’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of AgroFresh Solutions look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. AgroFresh Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 70%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AGFS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AGFS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AgroFresh Solutions.

