Should You Investigate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) At US$11.11?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Altice USA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Altice USA

What Is Altice USA Worth?

Good news, investors! Altice USA is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Altice USA’s ratio of 5.53x is below its peer average of 13.75x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. What’s more interesting is that, Altice USA’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Altice USA look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Altice USA, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ATUS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ATUS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATUS for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Altice USA at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Altice USA (of which 3 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Altice USA, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupIt was late on

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • Indian rupee sees biggest daily gain in over 2 months post Fed

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee saw its biggest single-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, tracking strength in most other Asian peers and shares, while bond yields inched lower after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell sounded suitably hawkish on curbing inflation in his news conference, but also dropped guidance on the size of the next rate hike and noted that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow down. India's partially convertible rupee ended trading at 79.7550 compared to its close of 79.8975.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Report Earnings This Week

    All signs point to continued strength in oil and gas stocks, four of which look good for snapping up before the companies report quarterly earnings.

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • Nervous About Interest Rate Hikes? These 3 Under-the-Radar, Tax-Advantaged Securities Offer Yield Up to 14%+

    For 14 years, the federal funds rate has hovered around zero. The Federal Reserve or “Fed” maintained these low rates to stimulate the economy during two steep market downturns: the 2008 Great Recession and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic sell-off. But, the economy has recovered since those events, and prices are rapidly increasing from record-high inflation and other factors. The Fed has drastically increased rates since January 2022 to slow down inflation and lessen the impact that a recession woul

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Receiving a Dividend as Cash Is Overrated -- Do This Instead

    There are two primary ways to make money from a stock: an increase in the stock price and dividend payouts. If you're invested in a dividend-paying stock or fund, you can either receive your dividend in cash or enroll in your broker's dividend reinvestment program (DRIP) if it offers one. A DRIP takes any dividends paid out and automatically reinvests them in the stock or fund that paid them.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • US plunges into recession as inflation hammers world’s biggest economy – live updates

    UK needs ‘miracle’ to lower energy bills, says Shell as it defends record profit Liz Truss commits to £43bn high-speed railway through Red Wall FTSE 100 slips 0.2pc into the red amid deluge of results Ben Marlow: Greedflation is the latest crisis hurting struggling shoppers Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Altria's $13B investment in Juul e-cigarettes vaporizes

    Cigarette maker Altria's $13 billion investment in the troubled vaping company Juul has gone up in smoke — now worth less than 5% of its original value as U.S. regulators move to ban its e-cigarettes. Altria slashed the value of its Juul investment by more than $1.2 billion Thursday, pegging its new value at $450 million as it reported second-quarter earnings. Despite the losses Altria said it would maintain its investment deal with Juul, including an agreement not to market or invest in competing vaping products.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns Of Austerity After Company Suffers First Year-To-Year Revenue Dip: “I Expect Us To Get More Done With Fewer Resources” – Update

    UPDATED with commentary from earnings call. Facebook parent Meta Platforms reported its first quarterly drop in year-to-year revenue, with earnings per share sliding 32%, as worsening economic conditions and increased competition squeezed results. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts that the company would slow the rate of growth of […]