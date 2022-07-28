Should You Investigate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) At US$11.11?

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Altice USA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Altice USA Worth?

Good news, investors! Altice USA is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Altice USA’s ratio of 5.53x is below its peer average of 13.75x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. What’s more interesting is that, Altice USA’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Altice USA look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Altice USA, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ATUS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ATUS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATUS for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Altice USA at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Altice USA (of which 3 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

