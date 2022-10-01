Should You Investigate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) At US$15.32?

While American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$19.30 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$14.74. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether American Software's current trading price of US$15.32 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at American Software’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In American Software?

Great news for investors – American Software is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $21.78, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that American Software’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of American Software look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for American Software, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although AMSW.A is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AMSW.A, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AMSW.A for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about American Software as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - American Software has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

