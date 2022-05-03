Should You Investigate Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) At AU$5.97?

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$8.39 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$5.64. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Audinate Group's current trading price of AU$5.97 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Audinate Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Audinate Group worth?

According to my valuation model, Audinate Group seems to be fairly priced at around 3.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Audinate Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$6.20, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Audinate Group has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Audinate Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Audinate Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AD8’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AD8, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Audinate Group you should know about.

