Should You Investigate I-Berhad (KLSE:IBHD) At RM0.28?

While I-Berhad (KLSE:IBHD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on I-Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is I-Berhad Worth?

I-Berhad is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 21.56x is currently well-above the industry average of 9.82x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like I-Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of I-Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of I-Berhad, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 3.6% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in IBHD’s outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe IBHD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IBHD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing I-Berhad at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for I-Berhad and you'll want to know about them.

