Should You Investigate Bilendi SA (EPA:ALBLD) At €7.14?

Bilendi SA (EPA:ALBLD), which is in the media business, and is based in France, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTPA over the last few months, increasing to €10.95 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €6.68. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bilendi's current trading price of €7.14 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bilendi’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Bilendi still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Bilendi’s ratio of 13.55x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 9.41x, which means if you buy Bilendi today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Bilendi should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, Bilendi’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Bilendi generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Bilendi’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ALBLD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ALBLD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALBLD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ALBLD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Bilendi.