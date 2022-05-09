Should You Investigate Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) At CA$148?

While Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$192 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$148. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Boyd Group Services' current trading price of CA$148 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Boyd Group Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Boyd Group Services worth?

Boyd Group Services appears to be overvalued by 24% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at CA$148 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of CA$118.73. This means that the opportunity to buy Boyd Group Services at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Boyd Group Services’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Boyd Group Services?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Boyd Group Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BYD’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe BYD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BYD for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BYD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Be aware that Boyd Group Services is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you are no longer interested in Boyd Group Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

