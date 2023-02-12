Should You Investigate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) At US$73.99?

While Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Bright Horizons Family Solutions?

Great news for investors – Bright Horizons Family Solutions is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $117.56, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Bright Horizons Family Solutions look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bright Horizons Family Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BFAM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BFAM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BFAM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Bright Horizons Family Solutions has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

