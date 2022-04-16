Should You Investigate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) At US$13.07?

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$15.00 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$12.41. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether BrightView Holdings' current trading price of US$13.07 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at BrightView Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is BrightView Holdings still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that BrightView Holdings’s ratio of 28.52x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 25.65x, which means if you buy BrightView Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that BrightView Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that BrightView Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of BrightView Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, BrightView Holdings' earnings are expected to increase by 40%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BV’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BV? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BV, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BV, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing BrightView Holdings at this point in time. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BrightView Holdings (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

