Should You Investigate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) At US$5.78?

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$8.40 and falling to the lows of US$5.55. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether BrightView Holdings' current trading price of US$5.78 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at BrightView Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In BrightView Holdings?

BrightView Holdings is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that BrightView Holdings’s ratio of 68.39x is above its peer average of 20x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Commercial Services industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since BrightView Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will BrightView Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for BrightView Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BV’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe BV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BV for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for BV, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with BrightView Holdings (including 1 which can't be ignored).

If you are no longer interested in BrightView Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

