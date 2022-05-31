Should You Investigate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) At CA$90.20?

Let's talk about the popular Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$104 and falling to the lows of CA$87.64. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Canadian Pacific Railway's current trading price of CA$90.20 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Canadian Pacific Railway’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Canadian Pacific Railway worth?

Great news for investors – Canadian Pacific Railway is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$130.85, but it is currently trading at CA$90.20 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Canadian Pacific Railway’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Canadian Pacific Railway generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 76% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Canadian Pacific Railway. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CP for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Canadian Pacific Railway you should be mindful of and 1 of them is significant.

