Should You Investigate Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) At CA$6.54?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$8.16 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$6.10. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Canfor Pulp Products' current trading price of CA$6.54 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Canfor Pulp Products’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Canfor Pulp Products worth?

Canfor Pulp Products is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Canfor Pulp Products’s ratio of 26.17x is above its peer average of 5.82x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Forestry industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Canfor Pulp Products’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Canfor Pulp Products generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Canfor Pulp Products' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CFX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CFX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CFX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CFX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Canfor Pulp Products you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Canfor Pulp Products, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

