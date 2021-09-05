Should You Investigate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) At US$217?

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Churchill Downs’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Churchill Downs?

According to my valuation model, Churchill Downs seems to be fairly priced at around 5.11% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Churchill Downs today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $206.35, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Churchill Downs’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Churchill Downs?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Churchill Downs' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 71%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CHDN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CHDN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Churchill Downs as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Churchill Downs.

If you are no longer interested in Churchill Downs, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

