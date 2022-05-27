Should You Investigate CRH plc (LON:CRH) At UK£32.74?

Let's talk about the popular CRH plc (LON:CRH). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine CRH’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is CRH still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.26x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.12x, which means if you buy CRH today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that CRH should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like CRH’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from CRH?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. CRH's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CRH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CRH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for CRH, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

