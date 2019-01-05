Should You Investigate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) At US$23.69?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), which is in the media business, and is based in France, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NasdaqGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Criteo’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Criteo still cheap?

Good news, investors! Criteo is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $36.12, but it is currently trading at US$23.69 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Criteo’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Criteo?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Criteo’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CRTO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRTO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRTO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Criteo. You can find everything you need to know about Criteo in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Criteo, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

