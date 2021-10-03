Should You Investigate Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) At US$103?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Let's talk about the popular Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$117 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$99.18. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Eastman Chemical's current trading price of US$103 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Eastman Chemical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Eastman Chemical

Is Eastman Chemical still cheap?

Great news for investors – Eastman Chemical is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $164.63, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Eastman Chemical’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Eastman Chemical generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Eastman Chemical. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since EMN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EMN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EMN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 5 warning signs with Eastman Chemical, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

