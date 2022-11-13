Should You Investigate Elsoft Research Berhad (KLSE:ELSOFT) At RM0.60?

While Elsoft Research Berhad (KLSE:ELSOFT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.75 and falling to the lows of RM0.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Elsoft Research Berhad's current trading price of RM0.60 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Elsoft Research Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Elsoft Research Berhad Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Elsoft Research Berhad’s ratio of 24.67x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 23.05x, which means if you buy Elsoft Research Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Elsoft Research Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Elsoft Research Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Elsoft Research Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 53% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Elsoft Research Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ELSOFT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ELSOFT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ELSOFT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for ELSOFT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Elsoft Research Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Elsoft Research Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Elsoft Research Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

